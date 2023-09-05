KOOTENAY CO-OP RADIO

Bid to Win 2 GA Tickets to Shambhala – Support KCR!

KCR AnnouncementsFeatured

Start bidding now!Bid to Win SOLD OUT Shambhala Tickets – Support Local Radio!Want to be part of one of the most legendary music experiences in Canada this summer? You still can, and it's all for a…

FEATURED

June 9, 2025

Kootenay Morning with Brittny Anderson

We caught up with Brittny Anderson, our Member of the Legislative Assembly…

Kootenay MorningLocal News

June 2, 2025

Kootenay Morning with Anne DeGrace

Anne DeGrace is with us to shed some light on the importance of chipping…

Kootenay MorningLocal News

June 2, 2025

Kootenay Morning with Keith Page

Nelson City Councillor Keith shares about his trip to Ottawa for this…

Kootenay MorningLocal News

May 19, 2025

Kootenay Morning with Dustin “Wren” Cantwell – In Memorium

A repost of Stephanie Myer's interview with Dustin Wren Cantwell in honour…

Kootenay MorningLocal NewsIn Memoriam

KCR is your community radio station.

Check the links below to keep up to date with all of the local news, featured musicians and new music, arts and culture, and upcoming community events

NEWS

June 2, 2025

Kootenay Morning with Keith Page

Nelson City Councillor Keith…

Kootenay MorningLocal News

MUSIC

March 10, 2025

POOR BLACK WOMAN BLUES by Oh Pray Tell

This track is raw, powerful, and…

New Music Release

CULTURE

May 26, 2025

Thank you! Block Party and Membership Drive 2025!

KCR AnnouncementsCulture

EVENTS

April 30, 2025

KCR Block Party on May 24 at Lions Park!

Join the fun on May 24 at Lion's…

EventsLocal NewsKCR AnnouncementsFeatured

KOOTENAY CALENDAR

Find here the most comprehensive arts, music, and event  listings for live performances, markets, festivals, galleries, exhibitions, sporting events, and so much more!

Upcoming Events

Featured

